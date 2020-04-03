GFA To Consider Extending Player Registration Period For Second Transfer Window

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to consider extending the period for player registration in the second transfer window due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The football season in the country has been suspended since the last 3 weeks as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Covid-19.

Though the second transfer window of the calendar year has been opened and teams are in the market doing business, the progress of talks has not been smooth due to the restriction on movements.

With no uncertainty as to when the Ghana Premier League will resume, many are advocating for the player registration period to be extended a bit.

Asked whether the Ghana FA has considered taking such action, Communications Director for the body, Henry Asante Twum has shared that it remains a possibility.

“Player registration is still ongoing amid the pandemic but the EXCO will be meeting on that as well whether the time will be extended or not but that has not been firmed”, Henry Asante Twum told Oyerepa FM.