We Want To Get The Best Assistant For Coach Nii Odoom – Hearts MD

Managing Director for Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has defended the club’s delay in appointing an assistant coach by stressing that management wants to get the best hands to help head coach Edward Nii Odoom.

Coach Odoom was made the interim head coach for the Phobians after matchday 1 of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season when Coach Kim Grant was fired after losing to Berekum Chelsea.

Since taking up that role, the gaffer has worked with the first eleven of the Rainbow family without an assistant while also training the academy side, Auroras.

Speaking to Asempa FM on Friday, Hearts of Oak MD Frederick Moore has noted that the club will soon hire an assistant coach.

“Assistant coach, we will get one, we will get one very soon. We want to make sure that we get the best assistant coach that we can have so the board will not be in a rush to appointing anybody”, he defended.

Mr. Moore added, “The head coach is aware of the work that is going on behind the scene to get him the best support that he can get”.

Under the guidance of Coach Nii Odoom, Hearts of Oak has managed to have a decent season so far and currently sits 9th on the standings of the division. The Accra-based side remains confident of lifting the league title at the end of the season as they await the resumption of the football season when the Coronavirus storm passes.