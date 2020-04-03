FEATURE: Recruitment Matters - Phobians Make Wild!

Greetings, Phobians, I hope we are all keeping well and safe whilst observing Public Health guidelines designed to protect us from getting infected with the novel Corona virus (Covid+19).

It's always instructive and intriguing the passion with which supporters of the two most glamorous clubs in this country discuss issues, generally, and, in particular, recruitment related matters.

Everyone has an opinion about which players to buy and which not to buy. Even when the Coach of the club has not requested for a particular player or vacancy to be filled, supporters are on the neck of the club's leadership to recruit Player A or Player B. These times are never easy for the Coaches and Management.

It is understandable that the passion and desire of supporters to see the club excel leads us to urge Management to go after various players. But, in the expression of our desires, I urge us to be mindful of the following:

1. The Club has invested heavily in several players already. Any fresh investment must be carefully considered and properly targeted.

2. The Coach must have a plan in mind which he would have communicated to Management. Let's support the Coach in this regard and encourage him to do the best for the club.

3. Whatever our wishes, let's make our recommendations, with justification, through the supporters designated Rep on the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the National Chapters Committee. In this regard, let's couch our conversation and language in a way that builds and doesn't destroy, please.

4. Not every player a club targets is ultimately acquired by the club. Let's encourage the club's financiers by our approach to making recommendations so that, at least, we get our optimum choices/preferences.

5. Let's throw our full support behind our team so that the players and technical team feel the Phobian Love and shine in the brightness from our beloved rainbow.

With the above ingredients, we should have a great mix that generates a winsome side. May God bless us all and keep us safe now and always!!!!

PHOOOOOOOOBIA!! Never Say Die!!!