I Don't See Government Coming To The Aid Of Football Clubs - Kojo Addae-Mensah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DataBank and staunch Asante Kotoko supporter, Kojo Addae-Mensah has opined that it will be difficult for government to come to the aid of players and clubs as part of their stimulus package for the Covid-19.

As part of the measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic, government has secured $100m.

Ghana has recorded 204 cases with five death cases confirmed.

However, talks have begun with many suggesting that players and clubs must also benefit from the stimulus package to be shared by the government.

The Ghana Football Association is set to hold talks with the Sports Ministry to seek support for clubs.

But according to Kojo-Addae Mensah government is more likely to prioritize the health sector in the stimulus package reiterating that it will be difficult for government to come to the aid of players and clubs during this period as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be difficult that football players will be high on the stimulus package of government at this particular point in time”.

“I think government will not prioritize football players at this particular point in time looking at what they need to provide for the health sector amid this coronavirus outbreak”, he added.

Some clubs have been plunged into financial difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak which has led to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League suspended indefinitely.