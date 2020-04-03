Danlad Ibrahim Open To Pay Cut Idea To Help Berekum Chelsea

Goalkeeper for Berekum Chelsea, Danlad Ibrahim has noted that he is open to the idea of receiving a pay cut if the management of the club decides to take that decision.

The football season in the West African Country has been suspended by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The situation has left many of the clubs sweating over how to cope with the salaries of players while there is no flow of cash into their accounts.

In line with that, it is understood that most of the Ghana Premier League club owners are considering cutting the pay of players into half to help them get through this period.

Speaking to West FM on the issue, Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who is on a season-long loan at Berekum Chelsea has shared that he will support any decision his club will take.

"I will take it easy when management tells me anything about pay-cut due to COVID-19 because a team is like family. We help each other”, the former Ghana U-17 goalkeeper said.

He added, "In Ghana, not all club owners have enough money to pay their players as compare to European”.

Danlad Ibrahim has had a good spell with Berekum Chelsea after 15 matches into the Ghana Premier League season and was one of the best in his position before the campaign was suspended.