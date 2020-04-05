Derrick Boateng Supports Some Communities In Accra Central

Former black stars defensive midfielder Derrick Owusu Boateng has reached out to some communities in the Accra central municipality as part of efforts to support the less privileged in this Covid-19 season.

Derrick Boateng donated about 350 loaves of bread and 400 bags of mineral water to more than 500 people.

Speaking at the donation exercise, the former footballer stated 'We are in a difficult situation right now, so I felt the need to support in my own small way and reach out to the needy amidst the lockdown announced by the president, better to do something than nothing'

He urged all Ghanaians to adhere to the measures of the lockdown by the president and stay safe in order to beat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Fulham player, further entreated Ghanaians to show love to one another in these times and make regular exercise as part of their indoor activities.

Derrick Boateng is a retired Ghanaian and international footballer and currently scouts for talents for right to dream football academy in Africa and FC Norjeland in Denmark.