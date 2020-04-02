Medeama SC Postpone Club Activities Indefinitely Due To Covid-19

Listen to article

Ghana Premier League giants Medeama Sporting Club (SC) has announced that they are postponing all club activities indefinitely due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The club's activities have been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic”, a statement on Medeama’s official Twitter page said on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The club has additionally urged all of its followers to follow all the preventive measures against the Covid-19 as directed by the government and health experts.

“Let's continue to stay home and keep up with the basic precautionary measures touted by experts”, the statement concluded.

Medeama SC is in contention for the Ghana Premier League title after matchday 15. They climbed to 2nd on the standings of the division before the football season in the country was suspended due to the Coronavirus.

The team despite breaking camp is hoping football returns soon to ensure they continue their fine campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight.