02.04.2020 Football News

Hearts Of Oak Call On Fans To Support Head Coach Nii Odoom

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Coach Edward Nii Odoom
Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak has called on its teeming supporters to give head coach Edward Nii Odoom the backing he needs to succeed at the club.

This call on the supporters of the club comes on the back of several reports in the Ghanaian media today suggesting that former AshantiGold SC head coach, Svetislav Tanasijevic will take over the coaching job soon.

In a post on the Twitter page of the Phobians this evening, they have assured their followers that trainer Edward Odoom remains the head coach of the club.

“Hearts of Oak is aware that some mischievous characters always concoct stories to satisfy their selfish ends but we remain focused and will not be swayed by these false reports.

“Hearts of Oak wants to reiterate that Coach Odoom remains our head coach and therefore calling on all Phobians to offer him all the necessary support”, the post by the Ghana Premier League giants said.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
