I Will Welcome Pay Cut If It Will Push Covid-19 Away - Liberty Star Man Kyei Baffour

Poster boy of Liberty Professionals, Elvis Kyei-Baffour has noted that he will gladly welcome a pay cut if it will help drive away the Coronavirus to ensure football returns sooner.

The global pandemic has hit Ghana and has forced the 2019/2020 football season to be suspended in the West African country.

While players sit at home in isolation and in waiting for the storm to pass, there have been talks by some football owners for the salaries of players to be slashed to reduce the financial burden imposed by the Covid-19.

Sharing his thought on the idea in an interview with Kumasi FM, Elvis Kyei Baffour says he will have no problem accepting a pay cut if it will be a move towards specifically pushing away the pandemic.

“If our salaries will be slashed to push covid-19 away, I will have no problem with it, I’m ever ready but if it is for any other reason then it wouldn’t help us because our salaries are not even enough and as footballers”, he said.

Baffour added, “We also have some responsibilities in our family to perform. If the pay cut is to purposely push covid-19 away, I will welcome it”.

The forward has been a revelation for Libert Professionals this season and has managed to chip in some important goals as well.