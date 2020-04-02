Richard Kingston Hurt Over How GFA Ended His Role As Black Stars Goalkeepers Trainer

Listen to article

Former Great Olympics goalkeeper, Richard Kingston has lamented over how the Ghana Football Association (GFA) terminated his contract as the goalkeeper’s trainer for the Black Stars.

The once highly-rated shot-stopper was part of the technical team of the Stars that went to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt.

Following the coming into power of a new GFA administrator, they decided to dissolve all the technical teams of all national teams which affected Richard Kingston’s role with the Black Stars.

In an interview with Fox FM, the ex-Wigan and Blackpool goalkeeper has shared that he was hurt by the manner in which his appointment was terminated.

“I am always grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the national team as the trainer for goalkeepers but what hurt me was the manner in which my appointment was terminated”, Kingston observed.

He further explained, “I received a WhatsApp message on one Monday from the GFA to furnish my CV and certificates. I did that and never heard from the GFA again. The next thing I heard was that the technical teams of national teams have been dissolved. This is not how things should be done. It really hurt me”.

Richard Kingston served the Black Stars of Ghana from 1996–2012 and made 90 appearances.