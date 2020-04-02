Marcel Desailly To Named New Ghana FA Technical Director - Reports

The Ghana Football Association will appoint Chelsea and France legend, Marcel Desailly as the new Ghana Football Association Technical Director, according to a report by Happy FM.

Oti Akenteng, who has been the country's longest technical director for the Ghana FA has left his role following the expiration of his contract last month.

Oti Akenteng had served in that role for the past 14 years at the FA.

The FA has received numerous applications for the vacant position including former Black Queens coach, Bashir Hayford.

However, according to reports, Marcel Desailly is favourite to land the job.

The AC Milan legend recently congratulated the Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku on his appointment in February and assured him of his unflinching support during his term.

Desailly with his experience and international relations in the football world may get the nod over the other applicants.