Fred Pappoe Waves Into Calls For GPL To Be Cancelled; Says It’s Too Early

Board member of Accra Great Olympics, Fred Pappoe has shared that it will be too early to consider the cancelation of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The Ghanaian top-flight has been put on hold after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in line with a directive from the government announced that the season has been suspended due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

A couple of weeks after that pronouncement, there has been calls by some club administrators and coaches for the Premier League season to be abrogated due to the uncertainty surrounding when it could return.

Speaking to West FM on the matter, veteran football administrator Fred Pappoe has noted that it is too early to take such a decision.

“Is too early to cancel the league we should wait and monitor COVID-19”, he said.

Mr. Pappoe is rather advising all and sundry to adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the health experts to help the government in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“For now people should do away with the league and let's all help the government in the fight against COVID-19”, he former GFA vice-president added.