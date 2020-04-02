ModernGhanalogo

02.04.2020 Football News

REVEALED: Why Asante Kotoko Rejected $50k For Songne Yacouba

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
General Manager of Asante Kotoko, Yves Nana Gyambibi Coker has revealed why the club rejected the $50,000 transfer offer for Songne Yacouba.

FIFA intermediary, Yussif Chibsah recently disclosed that he secured a deal worth $50,000 for Songne Yacouba but was thrown out of the window by the Kumasi-based heavyweights.

The Burkinabe has been in teh news for the past months after refusing to renew his contract with the club after demanding $150,000.

But a twist to the tale has revealed that Yussif Chibsah demanded 20 per cent of the deal which did not sit well with the management of the Club.

“Asante Kotoko rejected $50,000 for Songne Yacouba transfer because Yusif Chibsah demanded for 20% of the deal,” Nana Coker told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after his contract with the Porcupine Warriors expired yesterday, reports in the media have indicated Medeama are nearing a move for the erstwhile Asante Kotoko marksman.
