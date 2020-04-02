Coronavirus: GHALCA To Oppose Decision To Cancel 2019/20 Ghana Premier League

Listen to article

Kudjoe Fianoo, the Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) says it is too early to consider cancelling the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

Football activities is currently on hold following the directives by the president to suspend all social gathering as part of the measures to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Many national football leagues across the globe have been suspended with many calling for the cancellation of the season.

However, Mr Fianoo beleives its too early to call for the termination of the season.

“It is too early to call for the termination of the league," Fianoo told Kumasi FM.

“Our situation is different from other countries so it in the right direction to call for the cancellation of their league season due to Covid-19.

“Ours is very critical considering how the momentum had built up in bringing the love back after the Anas’ expose.

“This is no time to think about terminating the league. Even with that all stakeholders need to be consulted to reach a consensus before finally agreeing to call the season off.”

Ghana have so far recorded 195 cases of coronavirus involving five deaths and two recoveries.