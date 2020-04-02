Former Great Olympics Winger Osah Tetteh Bernadinho Completes Move To Canadian Side Athletico Ottawa By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Former Accra Great Olympics winger, Osah Tetteh Bernadinho has joined Canadian top-flight side Athletico Ottawa.The club’s official statement reads “We have signed 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Bernardinho for the 2020 CPL season."The 23-year-old joined the newly-promoted side for an undisclosed fee from Belgian side KVC Westerlo.Osah spent half of the 2019/20 season on loan at KSK Heist where he scored twice in 14 matches. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Former Accra Great Olympics winger, Osah Tetteh Bernadinho has joined Canadian top-flight side Athletico Ottawa.
The club’s official statement reads “We have signed 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Bernardinho for the 2020 CPL season."
The 23-year-old joined the newly-promoted side for an undisclosed fee from Belgian side KVC Westerlo.
Osah spent half of the 2019/20 season on loan at KSK Heist where he scored twice in 14 matches.