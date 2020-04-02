ModernGhanalogo

02.04.2020 Football News

Former Great Olympics Winger Osah Tetteh Bernadinho Completes Move To Canadian Side Athletico Ottawa

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Accra Great Olympics winger, Osah Tetteh Bernadinho has joined Canadian top-flight side Athletico Ottawa.

The club’s official statement reads “We have signed 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Bernardinho for the 2020 CPL season."

The 23-year-old joined the newly-promoted side for an undisclosed fee from Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

Osah spent half of the 2019/20 season on loan at KSK Heist where he scored twice in 14 matches.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
