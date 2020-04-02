Former Great Olympics Winger Osah Tetteh Bernadinho Completes Move To Canadian Side Athletico Ottawa

Former Accra Great Olympics winger, Osah Tetteh Bernadinho has joined Canadian top-flight side Athletico Ottawa.

The club’s official statement reads “We have signed 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Bernardinho for the 2020 CPL season."

The 23-year-old joined the newly-promoted side for an undisclosed fee from Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

Osah spent half of the 2019/20 season on loan at KSK Heist where he scored twice in 14 matches.