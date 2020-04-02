Dede Ayew Reacts To Pape Diouf’s Death

Listen to article

Former Marseille president Pape Diouf died after contracting coronavirus.

Pape Diouf according to the report was being treated in a hospital within Senegal after contracting the deadly virus.

He couldn’t survive it and passed away so bitterly.

The Ayew family who have all had a history of playing at Marseille are hurt by this piece of sad news.

Earlier, Jordan Ayew dropped his heart-felt message via Instagram on the loss of Pape Diouf.

Well, his elder brother Andre Ayew has also reacted to the sad news with a very touching message.

Read below: “I have no words to express the pain I feel at the news of this terrible news, so many memories come to my mind. You were a grandfather, a father but above all my mentor and even much more than that, you were my legal tutor when I arrived in France at the age of 14 years.

You welcomed me, you took care from me, you supported and accompanied me in the pursuit of my dream of becoming a professional footballer. At each step you answered present, I still remember when I came back to your office and you asked me for explanations about my grades at school that you did not find satisfactory …

You never made me a privileged you taught me that to get something in life you have to fight and give yourself the means. I cannot thank you enough for all that you have done for me, my father, my brother and all my family.

As I write this message, so many images come to my mind … that I will not be able to describe them in a few lines.

You are known as a journalist, agent, president, the first black man to be president of a 1st division football club in Europe, but for me, you represented much more than that and it is difficult for me today to tell you to meet again. You have been, you are and you will remain a Great Gentleman, a very Great Gentleman may your soul rest in Peace. RIP PAPE DIOUF. ”