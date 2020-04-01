Kurt Okraku Sends Message Of Solidarity To Clubs In The Midst Of Coronavirus

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has sent a message of solidarity to clubs in the midst of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic while stressing that the battle will be won.

At a time where football in the country looked like it has been revived after the Anas Number 12 investigative piece brought it down on its knees, the Covid-19 has managed to shut down things.

Due to the danger it poses, the government after recording early cases announced that it is suspending all public gatherings including sporting activities.

In line with that, the Ghana FA followed suit with a statement that stated that the 2019/2020 football season has been halted.

Just like any other part of the world, the absence of football is adding to the financial problems of clubs who are now calling for supports as they consider pay cuts for players.

In a statement on the GFA’s website today, President Kurt Okraku has shared that he feels the pain of the clubs. He however stresses that at this point the health of everyone is the most important thing and hence all clubs should keep observing the protocols issued by the government.

“I share in this pain. However, we must also be concerned about our health and the need to take precaution at this extremely difficult time. There is the need to remind ourselves that, it is just a phase which will soon change when we all abide by the protocols given to us by state. I urge everyone to continue to fully abide by all the protocols and the directives”, he noted.

Mr. Okraku added, “During this period, I am engaging with all the major stakeholders to ensure that the football family is included in the government's stimulus package to alleviate some of the hardship on our industry”.

SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM GFA PRESIDENT KURT OKRAKU IN THE WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Dear Club Owners & CEOs, MESSAGE OF SOLIDARITY IN THE WAKE OF CORONA VIRUS One cannot overstate the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has brought an unprecedented challenge for members of the football industry.

As President of the Association and a club man, I know the extend of the challenges that clubs have gone through due to the current situation and the financial burden we continue to face as club owners, officials, players and as participants in the game.

I will continue to positively engage the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and Government for the advancement for our beloved sport.

It is unfortunate that we have to wait a little longer for our Extraordinary Congress, where some key decisions would taken to impact positively on the game.

I would therefore call on all of us to rally around and fight this deadly pandemic for the good of the industry.

Finally, I want to thank all Club owners, Administrators, Footballers, Coaches Referees, the media and everyone involved in our sport for your professionalism and dedication to service. You showed class and selflessness until the season was suspended because of COVID-19.

Together we will win this battle. Long live Ghana Football

#Bringbackthelove #Creatingwealthignitingpassion Best Regards SIGNED Kurt E.S Okraku (President, Ghana Football Association).