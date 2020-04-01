Medeama Set To Sign Songne Yacouba After Parting Ways With Asante Kotoko - Reports

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC are on the verge of wrapping up a deal with Songne Yacouba after parting ways with Asante Kotoko.

According to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the Tarkwa based club are set to sign the Burkinabe forward for the rest of the season.

Songne Yacouba has come under several transfer controversies with Asante Kotoko after failing to renew his contract with the club.

He was previously linked with several clubs from other top African leagues

The source further says Medeama is looking at transferring Songne Yacouba to a Saudi Arabian team at the end of the season.