COVID-19: Hearts Goalkeeper Richard Attah Urge Ghanaians To Follow Precautions ​

​​​​​​The first-choice goalkeeper of Accra Hearts of Oak, Richard Attah has urged Ghanaians to stay indoors and follow the precautionary measures against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in order not to get infected.

Ghana has recorded 195 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 as of Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Out of that number, 31 people have recovered and have been discharged while 6 people have sadly lost their lives.

In a move by the government to prevent the spread of what has become a global pandemic, it has put the Greater Accra, Tema, and Ashanti Region Metropolis under a partial lockdown.

Three days into the lockdown, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah has pleaded with everyone to follow the protocols and particularly adopt the use of hand sanitizers together with constant hand washing.

“I am pleading with all Ghanaians that this Coronavirus thing is real. We should stay home and be safe. Please we should remember to wash out hands frequently and use our hand sanitizers as well”, the highly-rated shot-stopper said.

He added, “Please and please stay home and be safe. I want to see you after this Coronavirus thing is gone. Thank you and I love you”, the goalie said.

Listen to Richard Attah in the video below.