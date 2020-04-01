Struggling Karela Utd Close To Signing Kotoko Youngster Godfred Asiamah

Listen to article

Modernghana Sports can report that Karela United is closed to sealing the loan transfer of Asante Kotoko youngster Godfred Asiamah to give them a squad boost.

The Anyinase-based club has struggled to keep up with the other 17 participating clubs in the Ghanaian top-flight and currently sits 17th on the standings of the division.

Now battling relegation, Karela United is hoping to reinforce its squad with some quality players and has decided to take advantage of the suspended Ghana Premier League and the opening of the transfer window.

The club has been in talks with Asante Kotoko in the last couple of days for the loan signing of Godfred Asiamah and have made strides. They are now said to be close to securing the services of the former New Edubiase midfielder.

The player we understand is also eager for the move as he believes it will offer him the chance to enjoy more playing time when the Ghana Premier League season resumes.