Cancelation Of The GPL Shouldn’t Be Considered Now - Yussif Chibsah

Former Black Stars midfielder, Yussif Chibsah has noted that the cancelation of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season should not be considered now.

The season has been suspended due to a directive from the government banning all public gatherings because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Two weeks after the football season was put on hold, calls has started coming in for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider abrogating the season totally.

This has been backed by some coaches and football administrators in both the top-flight and lower divisions.

Giving his take on the matter, former Asante Kotoko captain, Yusif Chibsah has shared that it will be premature to think about canceling the season at this point in time.

“This is not the right time to truncate the Ghana Premier League, we should be given some time for the COVID-19 to reduce before we take a decision”, Chibsah who is now a football agent said in an interview with Sikka FM.

The government and the leaders of the football governing body continue to monitor the situation on the ground and will make a decision with time.