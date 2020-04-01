Coronavirus: Players Salary Must Be Slashed By 50 Percent - Oluboi Commodore

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has insisted players salary must be slashed by 50 per cent due to the lack of football activities.

Ghana Football Association has suspended all football activities following the directives by President Akufo Addo following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Ghana has recorded 195 cases with five deaths cases.

Many have called for the slash in players salary but the Ghana League Clubs Association says they will oppose any decision to cut down player salary.

However, according to Mr Commodore, most clubs rely on gate proceeds and with no football activities, it will be prudent to cut the salary of players.

"Most of the clubs depend on matchday revenue and contribution from others to pay their player. Individual persons fund these clubs and the proceeds are not coming because there are no matches. The players and administrators must meet to convince the players to accept a pay cut of about 50%. I vehemently agree to these calls.

"It is too early to call for the cancellation of the league, I have not yet heard any tangible reason for their stance. What do we do after the cancellation and when are we beginning the next season. We can complete the season, we have up to December to complete the league. All that we can do is to adjust our timelines to that of CAF and FIFA.

He continued, "I was the first to mention GHALCA and GFA should try and meet government to see how best they can help the clubs in these times of Covid-19.

"Club administrators help the government in so many ways, all these vendors at the stadium on match days depend on the clubs on match days throughout Ghana.

"The government must ensure these clubs receive a share of the $100million stimulus package because these clubs are also cooperating entities," he added.