I Will Add My Own Money Should Kotoko Fail To Meet Medeama's Demand - Justice Blay

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay has reiterated that he will help the club to make his loan deal permanent.

The 26-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors on a loan deal from Medeama SC before the start of the 2019/20 season.

Blay has been one of the key players for the club with many calling for his loan to be made permanent.

However, in an interview with Kumasi FM, Blay has assured that should Kotoko fail to meet the demand of his parent club, he will add his own money to make his loan deal permanent.

“I cannot play for Hearts of Oak, I am a Kotoko player now," he said.

"Should Kotoko fail to meet the demands of Medeama in a permanent deal, I will add my own money to avoid a move to Hearts of Oak should they be able to meet the demand," he added.

According to reports, Medeama are demanding for $800,000 from Asante Kotoko before the deal is made permanent.