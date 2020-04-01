Ghana Premier League Must Be Cancelled, Says Berekum Chelsea Coach Asare Bediako

Head coach of Berekum Chelsea, Joseph Asare Bediako has reiterated the need to call off the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

The Ghana FA has suspended football activities due to the spread of coronavirus after 15 matches played.

Ghana has recorded 195 cases with five deaths cases.

“As it stands, no one knows the exact date the world will see the back of this disease," Bediako, whose Chelsea side presently are second on the league table, told Asempa FM.

“It will be okay if the league season is declared null and void so that clubs will use this period to ready themselves for the start of a new season.

“With that we can synchronize our calendar with the rest so we run at the same time. So it will help all and sundry to effectively prepare for the next season. I think its the best, it's a viable option."

It will be the second straight season Ghana's top-flight will be annulled should the cancellation happen.

The league is currently in the third week of its one-month suspension.