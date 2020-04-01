Coronavirus: Truncating Ghana Premier League Will Be Premature - Bechem United CEO

Listen to article

Bechem United FC Chief Executive, Professor Nana Darlington beleives it will be premature to truncate the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

Football activities in the country have been suspended as part of the measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

After 14 matches played, calls have been made that the season should be declared null and void due to the uncertainty on when football will officially bounce back.

However, according to the astute football administrator, it will be prudent to finish the season due to the monies team have spent to prepare for the season.

"It's too early to call off the league because many teams have prepared a lot which demands continuity," he told Light FM.

"It is my prayer that this plague virus vanishes out of this world for us to enjoy our beautiful game," he added.

Ghana has recorded 195 cases with five reported deaths cases.