GFA Profiles U-15 Female Coach Joyce Boatey-Agyei

Full Name: Joyce Boatey-Agyei Place of Birth: Patreiensa Nickname: Mummie Age: 48 Joyce Boatey-Agyei is the first head coach of the newly-established Ghana Under-15 female national team.

She hails from Patriensa in the Asante Akyem District of Ashanti Region and was born on 10th July, 1972 in Konongo. She had her Basic Education at Konongo Mines Experimental Basic School in 1986 and proceeded to Bompata Presbyterian Senior High School in 1991. She also attended Akrokerri College of Education in 1995 for Diploma in Education and later pursued education at the University of Cape Coast for a degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation in 2002. Her educational trail continued at University of Cape Coast for her Masters in Health, Physical Education and Recreation in 2015.

Mrs Joyce Boatey-Agyei has been playing soccer since childhood, played as a Right Winger with junior male teams of Gold Diggers, at Konongo Mines. She also played for the school teams (from Basic to Teacher Training College from 1982 to 1995). Mrs Boatey-Agyei also played for the University of Cape Coast female soccer team.

In 2013, Mrs Boatey-Agyei undertook an Introductory Coaching Course and attained her CAF C License in March 2014. She went further for CAF B License in August 2014 before participating in FIFA Grassroots Coaching course in November 2015. She gained her CAF A License status in December 2016, participated in FIFA Grassroots Coaching course and FIFA Women's Football Coaching Course in November 2019.

As an educationist, she has worked full time as a Physical Education Tutor and coach at Odorgonnor SHS, Accra from 2002 to 2008. She was also Physical Education Tutor and coach of female soccer team at Anglican SHS, Kumasi from 2008 to 2012 and Physical Education Tutor and soccer coach at Kumasi Girls' SHS from 2012 to date.

Coaching Career

Head Coach – National Under-15 Female Soccer Team from January 2020 to date Head Coach for Supreme Ladies FC, Kumasi from November 2019 to date Head Coach of Nana Afua Kobi Ampem Ladies FC from 2016 to 2018 Member of the technical staff of Ashanti Regional Male and Female Soccer team during the National Sports Festival for Second Cycle Schools held in Cape Coast in 2017

Honours

Won Silver medal with Kumasi Girls SHS soccer team at Ashanti Regional Inter-School Girls Football Competition in 2017. Secured fourth position in the 2016 edition of the Ashanti Regional Women’s Division One (1) League Won Bronze medal with Kumasi Girls SHS soccer team at Ashanti Regional Inter-School Girls Football Competition in 2013. Won Silver medal with Kumasi Anglican SHS soccer team at Ashanti Regional Inter-School Girls Football Competition in 2012. Won Gold Medal with Odorgonnor SHS male soccer team at Greater Accra Schools and Colleges Zonal Soccer Competition in 2005. (Assistant Coach).

Joyce Boatey-Agyei is happily married with three children.