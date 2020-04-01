Madam Gloria Commodore Selected For 2020 Femine Ghana Achievers Awards

Listen to article

Madam Gloria Commodore, executive director and ag president of Women In Sports Association (WISA) has been selected for the 2020 Femine Ghana Achievers Awards under the Best Achiever in Sports category.

The Awards which is slated for 28th March, 2020 is instituted by The Business Executive (TBE) recognizes and honours personalities and organizations that contribute positively to socio-economic and political development.

The congratulatory letter informing WISA on the award was signed by Mr Eric Owusu Mensah. Events Executive.

Madam Commodore, 62 is a member of the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and Association of International Sports Press (AIPS).

She has for the past six years been motivating and encouraging female sports talents through the WISA Awards.

Trained in the United Kingdom, her interest in sports took her to becoming a member of the Sports For All Association and produced a magazine, before moulding young female sports journalists and supporting athletes in the least financed disciplines.

Mama G as she is affectionately called was an active sports girl in her youth and participated in sporting events like athletics; 800m, 400m, 200m, short put and long jump. She also took part in boxing, weightlifting, bodybuilding, football and netball.

Her hobbies are sports, music, dancing, writing and reading, research as well as organizing of sports programmes.