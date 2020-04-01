Ayitey Powers Appeals To Security Agents To Show Human Face To Duty

Ghanaian international boxer Michael Nii Ayitey ‘Powers’ Okine has appealed to soldiers and police personnel who will be on duty during the 14 days lock-up period not to brutalise the citizens.

According to Powers he heard that the security agents are going to beat up people who fault the law, and urged them to have mercy and put a humanitarian face to the work at hand.

He said many people in Accra do not have personal places of convenience and would be using public toilets, so they should be granted some liberty, while others are poor and can not buy foodstuffs in bulk and store so they have to go out to purchase their daily meals and medicines.

He commended the president, HE Nana Akuffo Addo for his swift response to the coronavirus scare and prayed that Ghanaians are going to abide by the directives of the Ghana Health Services.

He adviced Ghanaians who have nothing to do in town to stay at home, not to encounter any police or military harassment, and apply the safety protocols of regular hand washing, usage of sanitizers, wearing of face mask by the sick and social distancing.

Powers spoke on social media via his Facebook page and wished friends ob boxing the best. He has a record of 22 wins against 25 defeats and one draw.