Too Early To Call For Cancellation Of Ghana Premier League - Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has taken a swipe on the call to cancel the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

Some football administrators are advocating for the cancellation of the league following the suspension of football in the country by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) amid coronavirus crisis.

But according to the former Asante Kotoko ace, he does not agree to the call for the cancellation of the topflight league as he believes it will benefit some clubs lying bottom of the league.

“I will suggest to the Ghana FA not to think about nullifying the 2019/2020 season because when they rush to take any decision they will regret along the line. We should all keep quiet and fight the coronavirus because after the virus we will get know if there is ample time to continue or not,” he said.

“To avoid any inconvenience we should maintain how we are playing. We can use two months finish it and catch up with because when they cancel it the club at the bottom will be happy and this will raise a whole lot of issues.

“If they take a decision to scrap the league the side effect will be higher than coronavirus. We all love football and so they should do the basic thing to satisfy everyone. How many months have we used in playing the 15 league matches? he quizzed.