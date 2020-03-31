My Deepest Respect Goes To Opoku Afriyie & Kwesi Wusu – Willie Klutse Mourn Ghana Legends

Inter Allies Technical Director, Willie Klutse has paid his respect to former Black Stars players Opoku Afriyie and Kwesi Wusu who passed away in the last couple of days.

Opoku Afriyie, a former Asante Kotoko striker and a member of the Ghana squad that won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament kicked the bucket on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Kwesi Wusu, on the other hand, joined his ancestors in the early hours of Monday, March 30, 2020, on the back of an illustrious career that saw him captain the Black Stars at some point.

Speaking to Class 91.3FM on the passing of the two legends, ex-Black Stars player Willie Klutse says these are unique players whose qualities will be impossible to find in this modern age.

“These are unique players. These are players we can't find their kind although we are bringing up some players but these guys in their time they made their mark. That is the reason why up to now when the news broke everybody was shocked although we have problems but for a moment we forgot about the problem we have in the country and we started talking about them. Because we can't forget about them. My deepest respect goes to these two strong legends we have produced in this country”, Mr. Klutse said.

He continued, “They are unique in the sense that for me their quality, it will be very difficult for us to get this kind of quality. Their performance in terms of what they have is difficult to compare them”.

Opoku Afriyie, popularly called ‘Beyie’ died at age 76 while Kwesi Wusu 'Power House' passed away at 72.