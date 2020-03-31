ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.03.2020 Football News

Coronavirus: GHALCA To Block Attempt To Slash Players Salary

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Coronavirus: GHALCA To Block Attempt To Slash Players Salary
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA] will stand against the decision to slash players salary due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League has been suspended as measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It has emerged that Ghana Premier League clubs will follow the steps of European clubs and slash players salary.

But Chairman of GHALCA, Kudjoe Fianoo, says disagrees with such opinions.

“In calling for slashing of player’s salaries in our diaspora, we are all aware of the amount paid players which some of them are even owed for months,” he told Kumasi FM.

“Will club executives even have the courage to say this to their players in this situation?” he asked.

“I have held talks with the GFA president to know the next line of action in this situation. The welfare of the players is very important and we will find a possible solution to it,” he ended.

The country is under partial lockdown following the wildfire-like spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ghana has recorded 154 cases with five reported deaths.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Covid-19 Lockdown: Police-Military Deploy Vehicles To Pick U...
17 minutes ago

COVID-19: Infected Guinean Vanishes From Quarantine Facility...
25 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line