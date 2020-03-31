Coronavirus: GHALCA To Block Attempt To Slash Players Salary

The Ghana League Clubs Association [GHALCA] will stand against the decision to slash players salary due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League has been suspended as measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It has emerged that Ghana Premier League clubs will follow the steps of European clubs and slash players salary.

But Chairman of GHALCA, Kudjoe Fianoo, says disagrees with such opinions.

“In calling for slashing of player’s salaries in our diaspora, we are all aware of the amount paid players which some of them are even owed for months,” he told Kumasi FM.

“Will club executives even have the courage to say this to their players in this situation?” he asked.

“I have held talks with the GFA president to know the next line of action in this situation. The welfare of the players is very important and we will find a possible solution to it,” he ended.

The country is under partial lockdown following the wildfire-like spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ghana has recorded 154 cases with five reported deaths.