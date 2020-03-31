Karela United Likely To Name Bashir Hayford As New Head Coach

Ghana Premier League side, Karela United are set to name veteran trainer, Bashir Hayford as the new head coach.

Karela are without a head coach following the exit of Enos Adepah due to poor results.

According to media reports, talks between the two parties are at an advanced stage and baring any last-minute hitch, Hayford will take over the club as the head coach.

After 15 matches played, the club are in the relegation zone with 11 points.

Officials of the club are convinced that Hayford with his huge experience can give them the midas touch as they seek to avoid the drop zone.

Bashir Hayford is currently in Ghana after ending his contract earlier this year as head coach of the Somali national team.

However, the club is set to resume to training this week.