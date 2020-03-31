Legon Cities Sign David Cudjoe From Asokwa Deportivo

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities have signed Former Ghana U17 wonderkid, David Cudjoe from Division One League side Asokwa Deportivo.

Cudjoe signed a three-year deal with the club. The deputy captain for the division one league side joins Nicholas Gyan among others who will be featuring for the royals in the second round of the 2019/2020 Ghana premier league season.

The 19year old was part of the Black Starlets team that participated in the 2018 WAFU Zone B U17 tournament in Niger.