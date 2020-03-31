GOC Youth Coordinator Comes Up New Indoor Games

After the successful Schools Sanitation Inspection Tour which has made many students aware of the importance and need to live in clean environment as well as practice sanitation frequently and regularly, Emmanuel Olla Williams is coming out with some new indoor games to keep families busy during the two weeks lockup period.

Olla Williams who is the Youth Coordinator said Ghanaians must not be idle while at home, but get something useful and profitable to do during and after the quarantine period.

He hinted that there are many things to do to be healthy and happy, like exercising regularly, but there are different types of physical activities to keep ones shape or reduce weight as well as gain weight.

The CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus said Ghanaians are sports loving people and even when they stay at home, they can still be doing some kinds of sports for fun and good health.

He expressed that the new games would be on television as the media partners of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) have accepted and promised to support the concept and initiative.

He commended the president of Ghana, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for his swift directives and decision to make Ghanaian stay at home for 14 days to curb the spread of the terrible coronavirus also known as Covid-19, which is killing people all over the world.

“In fact, the president has done well, and Ghanaians must support him, but we must be fit and healthy that is why I have thought deep and trying to come up with the games,” he said.

Olla Williams who will be in charge of the new Amasaman OlympAfrica project stressed that children and the youth are dear to his heart, so in such difficult times, they must be supported and encouraged.

He also praised the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah for his love for development initiatives and affection for children.

“I can boldly say we the people working with the GOC president do not blow our horns, but our work is there for people to see. We have done the sanitation programme in many schools, and we came up with the Inter-Schools Relay Races and games for market women and communities. We have also organized sports events for pupils in Dansoman and want to do more depending on the sponsorship we get”.

He thanked companies like Kasapreko, Unilever and others for supporting his programmes and events with the One on One Foundation.