I Prefer To Be Called 'Iniesta', Says New Kotoko Signing Emmanuel Sarkodie

New Asante Kotoko signing, Emmanuel Sarkodie has likened his playing style to that of Andres Iniesta.

The Porcupine Warriors secured the services of the central midfielder from lower-tier side Nkoranza Warriors.

"Some people call me Iniesta, others call me Alonso and others too liken my play to Luka Modric but I see my style of play akin to that of Andres Iniesta," he told Asante Kotoko Express App.

Sarkodie signed a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday 29th March after passing a mandatory medical examination in the course of the week.

Sarkodie has been the captain of first division side Nkoranza Warriors the last three years but caught the eye of the big boys with his performances.

Kotoko beat off stiff competition from Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities and Techiman Eleven Wonders who were all keen on signing the talented midfielder.

He becomes the first player to be signed by the club during the opening of the second transfer window but the second player to be registered by the club after his former teammate at Nkoranza Warriors Kwame Poku was registered.