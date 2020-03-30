I Have Been A Failure, Says Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore

Listen to article

The Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has rated himself low after a year in office.

The astute accountant who was named as the Phobians CEO on March 14 last year replacing Mark Noonan has admitted he has not lived to expectations after a year in office but is adamant the club will come good.

The 19 times Ghana Premier League champions are yet to win any major silverware since 2009 and the CEO says his inability to guide his charges to break that jinx makes him a failure.

"I will mark myself 3/10 because we have not win trophies under my reign. If we win, I will move from three to nine. We haven’t won anything, we played the NC competition and we didn’t win”

“Our core business is football, we’ve got some sponsors, strategic partners and others but the most important thing that we have to achieve is to win on the football pitch,” he said.

“I have been in the job a year and few days, we haven’t won any trophy so I haven’t done well. When we win, not just win for one year but when we are consistently winning that’s when I will say I have done well”

“I don’t take mediocrity, I believe in the power of the name phobia, I have believe in the power of our supporters, I believe in the technical team, the players and the team I work with that we’ve got the capacity and capability to win especially when we’ve got a chairman who is very successful in business, we have to bring that success to Accra Hearts of Oak”

Hearts of Oak has had a turpsy turvy season as they lie 9th on the Ghana Premier League table with 21 points after 14 matches.

The club have beefed up their squad with the signing of Nigerien midfielder Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali.