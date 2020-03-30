Frederick Moore Admits He Has Under-Performed As Hearts Of Oak MD

Managing Director (MD) for Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has admitted that he has not done well as he would have wanted since taking up the role at the club.

The businessman was appointed as the MD for the Phobians in March 2019 as he replaced American football administrator Mark Noonan.

Reflecting on his one year stay at the club, Frederick Moore has given himself a low rating of 3/10. According to him, he wants to see the club chalking consistent success before he will be contempt.

“I’ve been in the job a year and a few days, we haven’t won any trophy so I haven’t done well. When we win, not just win for one year but when we are consistently winning that’s when I will say I have done well”, the Hearts of Oak MD told Kumasi FM.

“If you ask me today and you want me to mark myself, I mark myself 3/10. If we win, I will move from three to nine. We haven’t won anything, we played the NC competition and we didn’t win. Accra Hearts of Oak, our core business is football, we’ve got some sponsors, strategic partners, and others but the most important thing that we have to achieve is to win on the football pitch”.

Mr. Moore has however expressed confidence in the entire Hearts of Oak family and has stressed that the club will enjoy success soon.

“I don’t take mediocrity, I believe in the power of the name Phobia, I have belief in the power of our supporters, I believe in the technical team, the players and the team I work with that we’ve got the capacity and capability to win especially when we’ve got a chairman who is very successful in business, we have to bring that success to Accra Hearts of Oak”, he added.

The Accra-based club is one of the 18 clubs that have participated in the Ghana Premier League this season. After playing 14 matches in the season which has been suspended due to the Coronavirus, the Rainbow club sit 9th on the league table and with 21 points.