Follow Precautions To Avoid Losing Your Life To Covid-19 - GFA Spokesperson

Listen to article

Communication Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has made a plea to the public, especially the football fraternity to follow all preventive measures to stay safe from the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Covid-19 which has been declared as a global pandemic has spread to Ghana and has so far infected 152 people. Out of that number, there have been 2 recoveries and 5 deaths as well.

As the drumming on the importance of adhering to safe precautionary measures continues, Henry Asante Twum has added his voice.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM, the Ghana FA spokesperson has called on the public to comply with all the preventive measures put out by the Ministry of Health and all the health experts.

“There is no football and so as the official spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), I would like to call on Ghanaians to respect the protocols, wash your hands as many times as possible under running water.

“Take precautions, respect the guidelines from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, make sure that as much as possible you stay alone. You must be socially isolated because there is a lot to do so don’t lose your life to Covid-19”, Henry Asante Twum said.

He added, “Covid-19 has killed thousands of people across the globe and I hope you are not part. So let’s just take precautions, let’s respect protocols and stay home if possible”.

The GFA spokesperson additionally hinted that there are plans by the football governing body to provide some support for clubs in the country during these difficult times.