Covid-19: Anim Addo And Mathew Cudjoe Donate Medical Equipments To CLOGSAG Polyclinic

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Member, Sammy Anim Addo and Asante Kotoko teenage sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe has made a donation to the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) Polyclinic in a move to help in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The donation which was done on Saturday, March 28, 2020, saw the pair presenting sets of Medical Equipment to the CLOGSAG polyclinic in Accra.

In a post on Twitter after making the donation, Sammy Anim Addo said, “With the world currently in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, I and my son Matthew Cudjoe Anim did our bit to help in what is an unprecedented situation”.

He added, “We understand these are tough times and it’d take the sacrifices of all of us to pull through this very difficult time together and consistent with our support to the good people of Ghana, we have decided to assist the front line staff to protect them as they help us fight off the risk of spread”.

Sammy Anim Addo who is also the manager of Asamoah Gyan further stressed that he is confident the war against the Coronavirus pandemic will be won if the country unites.

“Together we can and we would!! Like the Phoenix, we would rise from the ashes. God bless us all and God bless my homeland”, he concluded.

As of midday of Sunday, March 29, 2020, Ghana’s confirmed cases of the Coronavirus has risen to 152. So far there have been 2 recoveries and 5 deaths as well.

Check out photos of the donation below.