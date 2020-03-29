GOC President Focused On Putting Ghana Sports High

The president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah says he is focused on seeing Ghana Sports on a better level with modern infrastructure and world-class athletes who can win medals and trophies for the nation.

According to the hard-working president who has been able to let Ghana join the list of nations to benefit from the OlympAfrica fund to support juvenile and youth sports development with the reconstruction of the Amasaman project, the future is key and wants the kids of the nation to succeed where the present generation failed.

He noted that the coronavirus has interrupted many events and programmes, but it should be a wake-up call to make people sit up and work harder and also plan and prepare well in all endeavours.

He said postponing the Olympic Games was a hard but good decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

He expressed that ANOCA has welcomed the decision and it is an opportunity for athletes to prepare better.

He urged athletes who are yet to qualify to train hard and beat the qualification marks and times.

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah tasked the media to educate and transform the sporting public to know the right things happening and nor exaggerate or put fear in people.

He also thanked all who have supported the GOC in diverse ways, like Ashfoam and Toyota Ghana, as well as Twellium Ghana and McDan Group.

He was optimistic that the number of athletes and disciplines who would qualify to the Olympic Games would increase.

Finally, he advised all sportsmen and women as well as sports federation heads to stay at home and obey the directions of the president of Ghana, HE Nana Akuffo Addo and the health authorities, like staying at home, frequent washing of hands and using hand sanitizers.