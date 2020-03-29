Ghana May Lose Anther Budding Athlete, Prince Nti Cromwell

Listen to article

Prince Nti Cromwell is a budding Ghanaian athlete with the dream of competing at the Olympic Games, but he may not run or jump for Ghana.

The 15-year-old who is based in Qatar is undecided about which country to compete for, but close family relations wish he would compete for Ghana, however, some circumstances may force him to stay and run for Qatar.

Low and scanty reportage on athletics by the Ghanaian media does not encourage young sprinters like Cromwell, and lack of facilities would not entice him to stay and perform for Ghana.

Currently, the only places with tartan tracks to run on in Accra are the El Wak and Legon stadiums. While the El Wak military stadium track is dilapidated, the University of Ghana facility is far for many people living in Accra West, Accra North and Accra South.

Due to no places to run as an athlete, many of the local athletes have stopped and taken to other professions. Others who get the opportunity to travel also compete for foreign lands.

But Cromwell wants to do athletics and his favourite events are long jump, triple jump and the sprints.

Yours Truly would like to call on the Ghana Athletics Association to look out for him and monitor his progress as he has recorded very impressive jumps and times.

Already Qatar athletics authorities are supervising his training schedules and he is recognized as a star in the making.