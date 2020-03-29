Hearts of Oak To Wrap Up A New Sponsorship Deal With Cloud Africa

Listen to article

Hearts of Oak have sealed a new sponsorship deal with Africa's leading Financial Technology Company Cloud Africa, according to reports in the local media.

The Phobains have agreed on a long-term partnership contract with Africa's leading Fintech firm for their 2019/20 league campaign which has been halted due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the sponsorship package, there will be exchange programmes for coaches, players and the technical team of the club.

Cloud Africa Ghana was incorporated in Ghana in 2015. It is the Ghanaian subsidiary of Cloud Africa Ltd, headquartered in London, UK

Cloud Africa’s technology platform links banks and other financial service providers. Cloud Africa is used by banks and the telcos in Africa and Europe.

Cloud Africa's have a flagship payment service, FastCash Africa, enables a number of functions, from remittance to bill payments.

Hearts of Oak have already signed a partnership deal with GOIL and StarLife Assurance as their fuel and insurance partners with Umbro as their official kit suppliers.