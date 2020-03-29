Soliver Foundation Donates To Ghana Tennis Federation

Solomon Koomson, not only the former great tennis Star but also the humblest personality based in U.K and Oliver Baltizer from Austria who is the deputy director operations for Soliver Foundation a non-governmental organization, presented tennis equipment to Ghana tennis federation, as a way to revive the sporting spirit in the country.

Former Davis Cup Coach Mr David Churcher and Foundation Secretary of Henry Odartey Tawaih donated the items on behalf of Mr Solomon Koomson. The items consisting of over 3000 slightly used tennis balls, tennis wear, and tennis racquets were handed over to the Ghana Tennis Federation who will distribute them to the various tennis clubs across the country.

Coach Churcher on behalf of Solomon Koomson said, 'The donation of tennis equipment is to ensure that young tennis players enjoy the opportunity to further and improve their training'.

Vice President of Ghana tennis federation Kwame Djangba who doubles as a Vice-Chairman of Kofofridua sports club expressed his sincere gratitude for the gesture.