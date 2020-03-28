Coronavirus: This Is How Ayew Brothers Are Getting Themselves Busy [VIDEO]

The Ayew brothers have joined the #StayHomeCampaign by releasing their own version of the challenge.

Andre Ayew started the passing after producing a nice skill before he finished off with a nice bicycle kick after a combination from his senior brother Rahim Ayew and his junior brother Jordan Ayew.

They have joined the latest social media trend called Stay At Home Challenge to take away the boredom that comes with staying at home amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

Football over the world has been brought to a halt due to Coronavirus pandemic which is fast spreading with over 500, 000 having already tested positive for the virus.

Andre Ayew is currently the skipper of the Black Stars and he plays alongside his junior brother in Jordan Ayew in the Ghana attack.

Rahim Ayew represented Ghana in the 2010 FIFA World Cup staged in South Africa.