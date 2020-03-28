Coronavirus: Black Stars Winger Nana Ampomah Donates To Narh-Bita Hospital To Help End Spread

Ghana international, Nana Opoku Ampomah has made a donation worth thousands of cedis to the Narh-Bita Hospital in Tema to help fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old Fortuna Düsseldorf winger becomes the latest player to join the campaign to combat the pandemic by giving out health items to the hospital located in Tema Community 4.

Items donated today, March 28 include five hundred (500) pieces of hand gloves, boxes of exotic hand sanitizers, Bel Aqua water, bottles of liquid soap, bundles of tissue paper and five big drums of Veronica buckets.

The management of hospital also received an undisclosed amount of money from the Black Stars winger.

Ampomah becomes the third Ghanaian footballer to support the efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the country with a kind gesture after Asamoah Gyan and Samuel Owusu.

However, Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor has also joined the campaign to fight the virus.

Ghana has recorded 142 cases with four reported deaths cases.