Confirmed: Midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie Joins Kotoko On A 3-year Contract

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has sealed the signing of Asokwa Deportivo midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie on a 3-year-contract, Modernghana Sports can report.

The creative player has excelled in midfield for Asokwa Deportivo since the 2019/2020 Division One League started. Prior to the suspension of the season, he had bagged 8 ‘Man of the Match’ awards after featuring in 13 matches.

In a bid to augment their squad, Ghana Premier League record-holders Asante Kotoko has completed the signing of the sought-after midfielder who was chased by Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities FC.

At the club’s secretariat on Friday, March 27, 2020, Emmanuel Sarkodie penned a 3-year contract that will see him play for the club until 2023.

This has been confirmed by Kuuku Barthels who is the president of Nkoranza Warriors in an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM.

“Yes the player has officially signed a 3-year contract for Kotoko”, the football administrator said.

He additionally confirmed the interest from Hearts of Oak but emphasized that Emmanuel Sarkodie opted to become a Porcupine Warrior.