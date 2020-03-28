Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea Winger 'Fully Recovered' From Coronavirus By BBC LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is "fully recovered" from coronavirus, says Blues manager Frank Lampard.The England international, 19, became the first Premier League player to test positive for Covid-19 earlier this month."I spoke to him throughout that first week when he first got the illness and it was a strange time," Lampard said."Thankfully he didn’t suffer too much and we are happy he’s come through this."Chelsea were fourth in the Premier League when elite football in Britain was suspended on 13 March.
