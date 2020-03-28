Christian Atsu Named Among 10 Players That Flopped At Everton By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Ghana winger, Christian Atsu has been named among ten players that failed to impress at Everton.The 28-year-old winger joined the Toffees on loan from Chelsea in teh 2014-15 season.Atsu, who joined Chelsea from FC Porto failed to impress under Jose Mourinho.The pacy winger joined the Chelsea with plenty of promise but his time at Everton was hampered by a hamstring injury and then interrupted by his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.Atsu would end up starting in the biggest game of the season, however, when ineligibility forced Aaron Lennon out of the Europa League second leg tie with Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine.He failed to score for Everton. Other players are below Segundo Castillo Eric Dier Anthony Gardner Francis Jeffers Eliaquim Mangala Juliano Rodrigo Philippe Senderos Lacina Traore Enner ValenciaAtsu currently plays for Newcastle United. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Christian Atsu Named Among 10 Players That Flopped At Everton
Ghana winger, Christian Atsu has been named among ten players that failed to impress at Everton.
The 28-year-old winger joined the Toffees on loan from Chelsea in teh 2014-15 season.
Atsu, who joined Chelsea from FC Porto failed to impress under Jose Mourinho.
The pacy winger joined the Chelsea with plenty of promise but his time at Everton was hampered by a hamstring injury and then interrupted by his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Atsu would end up starting in the biggest game of the season, however, when ineligibility forced Aaron Lennon out of the Europa League second leg tie with Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine.
He failed to score for Everton. Other players are below
Atsu currently plays for Newcastle United.