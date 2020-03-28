International Federations Stand Together In Support Of Decision To Postpone Olympics

The International Sports Federations have been united in their support for the decision to move the Olympic Games to 2021 due to the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Here are some of the reactions to the news from across the sporting world.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation stated that "While the postponement is heartbreaking for athletes -- and our baseball and softball players -- around the world, the ‘Tokyo 2020’ Games in 2021 can be a symbol of global recovery and solidarity, and be one of the greatest worldwide celebrations and most anticipated moments in the history of the sport."

The International Handball Association expressed their belief that the Games will prove to be a 'beacon of hope' while looking forward to a celebration of the Olympic spirit in 2021.

’The IHF is postponing the Tokyo 2020 Handball Qualification Tournaments until further notice. We join the IOC and @Tokyo2020 leaders in looking ahead to the Games as a beacon of hope and look forward to celebrating the Olympic spirit together again.

World Athletics's said simply "See you in 2021" while urging people to stay home and stay entertained by watching athletics.

The Fédération Equestre Internationale called on the spirit of the sport, pointing to athletes who know how to "hold on when things get rough... dust ourselves down, stand back up & keep on going."

Here at the IWF, we applaud the joint decision of the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and stand in solidarity with our athletes and fans through this challenging time.

The message of the UCI was to focus on overcoming the global crisis and then, when the time is right, celebrating Tokyo 2020.

For the International Surfing Association, the message for surfers around the world was to "paddle harder" so that we can all look forward to "the best Olympic Games ever, in 2021."

And the World Anti-Doping Agency also threw their support behind the postponement of the Games, highlighting that the decision is a "sensible" one.