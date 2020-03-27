Kotoko Management Settle Unpaid Salary And Bonuses Of Players

Modernghana Sports can report that the management of Asante Kotoko has settled all unpaid salaries and bonuses of the playing body.

The players of the club prior to today had planned to protest to management in the coming days to demand for the payment of two months' outstanding salary as well as bonuses from the last five matches they had won in the Ghana Premier League.

The bonuses cover matches where the Porcupine Warriors defeated Ebusua Dwarfs, Hearts of Oak, Karela, Dreams and Bechem United.

Earlier today, Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei had a short meeting with the management of the club and directed them to quickly oversee the payment of all outstanding debts.

According to sources in Kumasi, the process was initiated and has been completed this afternoon. All players can now smile to the bank on Monday for their two months’ salary and 5-match winning bonuses.